May 6, 2025 | By: Matthew Freeman

Northern Township Incorporation Stays Relevant at Bemidji City Council Meeting

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Mothers Day Luekens 2

Lakeview Liquor Mothers Day

Fancy Pants Ad 2

Related News

Community

Letter Carriers Taking Part in Annual ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ Food Drive

Sports

Bemidji Softball Bounces Back with Wins Over Duluth East in Doubleheader

Sports

Brainerd Baseball Bests Fergus Falls in 8 Innings to Snap 7-Game Skid

Sports

Bemidji Baseball Gets Pair of Victories on the Road at Moorhead