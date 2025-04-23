Northern Township Holds Talk on Wastewater Treatment, Bemidji Seeks New Negotiations

Northern Township’s planned installation of a wastewater treatment facility on the northeastern side of Lake Bemidji has been a major topic of debate for more than 50 years now, and it still continues as another discussion for the project was held Tuesday night at Bemidji State University.

Representatives for the project discussed a $55 monthly fee for those who need to hook up to the new system while stressing the importance of the facility due to aging septic systems in the area. The township reported that over 63% of septic systems there are over the recommended 25-year lifespan.

“Our next steps are to bring those plans and specifications to the MPCA [Minnesota Pollution Control Agency] in order to actually apply for a permit,” said Mark Fuller, owner of Freeberg & Grund Consulting Engineers. “We are also working on a work plan and an environmental information document that must go to the EPA. The goal at this time is to submit that to the MPCA, submit the required documentation that remains to the EPA, and go out for bid in December of 2025 to begin construction in spring of 2026.”

But those plans may be impacted by the Bemidji’s City Council’s decision this week to re-enter negotiations with Northern Township regarding the wastewater treatment facility, as well as the township’s recent notice of intent to incorporate in order to become a city.

“The Bemidji City Council [is] calling for negotiations with Northern Township for the extension of utility services and orderly annexation, stating principles and policy positions regarding future growth, development, and boundary adjustment issues and authorizing the preparation for annexation proceedings,” said At Large Councilor Audrey Thayer at Monday’s city council meeting.

We asked Northern Township for a comment on the City Council’s decision to re-enter negotiations, but they decided to not provide any statement at this time. Lakeland News will be providing an update from Northern Township residents and how this wastewater project is affecting them in a future story.