Northern Off-Road Expo Kicks Off ATV and UTV Season in Brainerd

If you’re into ATVs, high performance side-by-sides, or backwoods exploration, the Northern Off-Road Expo was designed with your interests in mind.

The new event, held last week at Brainerd’s Northern Pacific Center, offered access to cutting-edge products and exclusive show deals, and it was set up to kick off the ATV and UTV riding season and unite the off-road community. The expo brought together top manufacturers, brands, and local vendors to showcase the latest gear, machines, and innovations.

“We got brand new machines, we got dirt bikes, we got snow kits for dirt bikes, we got a little bit of everything,” said Dean Schliek, event coordinator for the Northern Off-Road Expo. “We hope to grow the event every year and bring in new vendors, new products, keep everybody up to tune with the latest and greatest in cutting-edge tech that’s changing all the time in the sport, and just getting everybody amped and excited to get out and ride.”

The expo, which was designed to be family friendly and community focused, also featured live entertainment, prize giveaways, food trucks, and plenty of dirt-fueled excitement. The event has some of the top off-road vendors from across the country, bringing more than 50 businesses from over 10 different states to the Brainerd Lakes Area.

“It’s a good chance to get out and meet other people, see other machines, show off what we’re doing, show off our cabin closures, all the products that we’ve made.” stated OnlyGenerals President Matthew Kerbid. “It’s just a good environment, especially for younger people, to get into the sport. And I think that’s what attracts people in, it’s something everybody can participate in with low budget to high budget. And so, it’s just overall good.

With the weather feeling more like spring and the trails starting to open, expo organizers wanted the show to set the tone for the upcoming riding season. And they believe it’s more than just an event—it’s something the community can connect with, explore, and get ready for the adventures coming around the bend.

“We don’t have anything like this in our area. It’s good to be a part of something that’s new, love to see it grow,” said attendee Nate Ewing. “This is home for us, so we’d like to enjoy it here. The show has been really good at supporting all parts of the off-road, whether it’s trails, rocks, mud, it’s got it, all of it here.”