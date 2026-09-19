Northern MN Addiction Wellness Center Holds 1st Recovery Walk in Bemidji

A community walk along Lake Bemidji on Friday put a very personal issue out in the open.

Northern Minnesota Addiction Wellness Center’s first recovery walk brought people from Nymore Beach to Paul and Babe, and for some taking part, the message was deeply personal. For James Littlewolf Jr., counselor at Ahnji-Be-Mah-Diz Recovery Center in Cass Lake, recovery eventually became a way to help others.

“I was an IV drug user, and I shot up meth and heroin; turned my life around after I jumped into the sweat lodge and surrendered to the Creator,” he said. “And then I’m here today, seven-and-a-half years later. I’m sober today and a counselor.”

Those behind the walk say it’s also about changing how people see addiction—not as something to hide, but as something people can recover from with the right support. And that message hits home for Margot Kelsey, the Northern Minnesota Addiction Wellness Center’s owner.

“We really need to normalize recovery,” she emphasized. “This is a disease. Addiction, substance use is a disease. And if we can get the right help, we can really do wonderful things in life. I’m a good example, I’m in long-term recovery myself.”

For participants, that one-mile walk was about being seen, not for their past, but for the progress they’ve made and the lives they’re building now. It was about showing people in recovery they don’t have to walk it alone.

“It’s just great to be able to celebrate with the community and bring more awareness, and then create more family things and more things for people to come and do in recovery,” said Kelsey. “Because there’s not enough, ever. And there’s a lot more, 10% of the population has this disease.”

The encouragement continued at the finish, with hot dogs on the grill, tables of giveaways and resources, and plenty of reasons for people to stay, talk, and connect.

“If you’re struggling, come on down,” Littlewolf added. “There’s a lot of support out here, and we want you to change your life. Because living this life is a good way to walk, and you’re there for your family and your kids.”

Northern Minnesota Addiction Wellness Center says the recovery walk is expected to become an annual event, giving Bemidji another way to keep the topic of addiction and recovery visible in the community.