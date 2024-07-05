Jul 5, 2024 | By: Matthew Freeman

Northern Minnesota Robotics Conference Plans to Build New Practice Facility

The Northern Minnesota Robotics Conference has plans to build what they call the North STAR Center at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds, with “STAR” standing for Science, Technology, Automation, and Robotics.

This facility is much needed for robotics students in the area, as currently no team in northern Minnesota or North Dakota has consistent access to a regulation field during the competition season. The North STAR Center will be the first of its kind in the region.

