Northern Minnesota Robotics Conference Hosting Tournament in Bemidji

Betsy Melin — Apr. 16 2021

This weekend, the Sanford Center will be home to the first annual Northern Minnesota Robotics Conference invitational event. It will feature 24 different high school teams competing against one another.

Typically, the event is called the championship event and takes place in October, but due to COVID-19, it was canceled so this event was organized to make sure the teams could compete against one another in person. The upcoming event will include new precautions.

For those who cannot attend the event in person, it will also be live streamed on Twitch.

Lakeland News is member supported content.

