Northern Minnesota Red Cross Chapter Responds to 10 House Fires for 10 Straight Days

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

From February 9-18, the Northern Minnesota Red Cross Chapter responded to fires from Cass Lake and Bagley to Pequot Lakes. Over that stretch, the volunteers had to battle subzero temperatures and determine what was the most important need at the time.

With the stretch of subzero temperatures, Tony Guerra, Red Cross Northern Minnesota Chapter Disaster Program Manager, said it’s not that uncommon to have a string of fires like they did.

Guerra says the easiest way people can help is through donations to the Red Cross. You can donate to visiting their website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today