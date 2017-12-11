Northern Minnesota Spreads Christmas Cheer To Kids Overseas.

During Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week in November, the Bemidji community and surrounding area contributed a record-breaking collection of more than 12,700 shoebox gifts for children in need.

According to a release from the The Samaritan’s Purse project, Operation Christmas Child surpassed last year’s Upper North Central Minnesota Area Team donations of shoebox gifts. The team is now thanking the Bemidji community for their generous contributions already on their way to children in need worldwide. For many of these children, the shoebox gift will be the first gift they ever receive.

Although collections have finished for the season, there is still time to pack a shoebox gift online for children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine. Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement. They can also donate $9 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination.