DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Northern Minnesota Spreads Christmas Cheer To Kids Overseas.

Josh Peterson
Dec. 11 2017
Leave a Comment

During Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week in November, the Bemidji community and surrounding area contributed a record-breaking collection of more than 12,700 shoebox gifts for children in need.

According to a release from the The Samaritan’s Purse project, Operation Christmas Child surpassed last year’s Upper North Central Minnesota Area Team donations of shoebox gifts. The team is now thanking the Bemidji community for their generous contributions already on their way to children in need worldwide. For many of these children, the shoebox gift will be the first gift they ever receive.

Although collections have finished for the season, there is still time to pack a shoebox gift online for children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine. Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement. They can also donate $9 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

In Focus: Traveling Art Pub Invites Community To Eat, Drink, And Create

Annual Radiothon To End Child Abuse Underway

Man Injured In Highway 2 Rollover Crash

New Leadership Board To Provide Direction For The Sanford Center

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Tashina Branchaud said

The children spent more time in and out of the hospitals. This is a disgrace. Wh... Read More

Karin said

Can't wait to see it!... Read More

scottrab said

People using the road make mistakes, always have and always will. Crashes will a... Read More

Shirelle Moore
Shirelle Moore said

Hello Judy! Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for kids. You can buy them at Iver... Read More

Latest Story

Fish House Expo Rolls Through Brainerd

Fish Houses are becoming hot commodities this time of year as the lakes freeze and the ice fishing begins. Many people in Brainerd had the
Posted on Dec. 11 2017

Latest Stories

Fish House Expo Rolls Through Brainerd

Posted on Dec. 11 2017

Bemidji Man Recognized As An Outstanding Young Minnesotan

Posted on Dec. 11 2017

CLC Looks To Update Athletic Facilities With New Campaign

Posted on Dec. 11 2017

Minnesota Named Best-Run State In America

Posted on Dec. 11 2017

Tests Show No Spread Of Chronic Wasting Disease In Minnesota

Posted on Dec. 11 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.