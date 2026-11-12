Northern Minnesota Author’s Tour for 1st-Ever Novel Stops in Bemidji

Fall in Minnesota is known for the leaves changing colors and the start of hunting season, and for one northern Minnesota resident, that means a book tour for her first-ever novel, “Ranges of Love.”

“This book came to me,” explained author Renee Delich-Kalenak. “I woke up one night and I started having this movie going over in my mind that I could not get out of my mind. The book presented itself to me and I just wrote it down.”

Delich-Kalenak, a first-time author, held a meet-and-greet last month at Bemidji Brewing to promote the novel.

“It takes place during the hunting season in northern Minnesota, which is very popular and like a holiday to people in Minnesota,” she elaborated. “Back in the early 1980s, there’s something that happens, and in this remote neighborhood, a lot of neighbors become kind of suspicious of each other. There’s a lot of guilt, blame, suspense, thriller. People do some self-examination, I think, and they’re like, what would they do if they were presented with that same situation?”

Delich-Kalenak grew up on the Iron Range and now lives in the Lake Itasca area, and she has a big love for the outdoors and writing. After “Ranges of Love” first became a thought in 2005, her life got busy, but now, her first novel is complete.

“So it got pushed in the closet and then pulled out, pushed under the bed and pulled out again,” added Delich-Kalenak. “And I finally, after 20 years of doing that, made it happen. And it came out just in January of this year. It stands more like the kind of love that people have for families. There are different ranges. What would you do for your family or if something happened?”

The novel is currently available at Four Pines Bookstore in Bemidji, the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center gift shop, Rock Creek General Store near Lake Itasca, and online. A sequel to “Ranges of Love” is currently in the works, and Elich-Kalenak said that she hopes it will be finished by spring.