Northern Lakes Boys’ Hockey Returning to State for 2nd Time in Program History

For just the second time in program history, Northern Lakes is headed to the Xcel Energy Center for the boys’ Class A state hockey tournament. The Pequot Lakes, Crosby-Ironton, Aitkin, and Pine River-Backus co-op punched their ticket on Friday after downing three-time reigning Section 6A champ Alexandria.

With that goal checked off, the Lightning now have an opportunity to do something they didn’t in 2021: win their first game at the state tourney. And it’s an opportunity that forward Jerome Martin is very much looking forward to.

“It’s huge for us as a team and us a community,” said the senior captain. “After we won, just looking into the stands and seeing all the little kids in there with Squirt and Mini-Mite jerseys cheering for us was just super cool. I feel like we’ve definitely inspired the next generations of hockey [players] as well as fulfilled [our own] lifelong dream.”

“Our group of guys last year really wanted it and we just couldn’t get it done,” added captain Easton Anderson. “Getting it done this year really meant a lot, especially to our seniors.”

The senior forward continued, “We’re at the state tournament, so I think the main thing is just to have fun and try to get that win so we can stay at the Xcel Energy Center all weekend. As a senior, this is my last week ever playing hockey, obviously, so I’m just going to really try to take it all in and have fun with my friends.”

Northern Lakes was seeded 5th at this year’s state tournament and will face 4th-seeded East Grand Forks, the champion out of Section 8A. Face-off is Wednesday at 8 p.m. at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The game can be watched on 45TV either on cable or via their streaming app.