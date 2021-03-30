Northern Lakes Boys Hockey Making First-Ever Trip to State in Program History
For the first time in program history, the Northern Lakes boys hockey team will be making an appearance in the MSHSL boys hockey state tournament. The co-op that’s made up of Pequot Lakes, Crosby-Ironton, Aitkin, and Pine River-Backus was first established in 2006-07, but has never before made it to the Xcel Energy Center. After defeating Monticello in the Section 5A title game, the Lightning now have their eyes set on winning their first-ever state tournament game in program history. Puck drop for the state quarterfinal game against Gentry Academy will be at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, March 30.