Lakeland PBS

Northern Lakes Boys Hockey Making First-Ever Trip to State in Program History

Chaz MootzMar. 30 2021

For the first time in program history, the Northern Lakes boys hockey team will be making an appearance in the MSHSL boys hockey state tournament. The co-op that’s made up of Pequot Lakes, Crosby-Ironton, Aitkin, and Pine River-Backus was first established in 2006-07, but has never before made it to the Xcel Energy Center. After defeating Monticello in the Section 5A title game, the Lightning now have their eyes set on winning their first-ever state tournament game in program history. Puck drop for the state quarterfinal game against Gentry Academy will be at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, March 30.

Chaz Mootz

By — Chaz Mootz

Related Posts

Little Falls Boys Hockey Back at State, First Time Since 2012

Grand Rapids Boys Hockey Ends Season with Loss to Andover in Section 7AA Championship

Warroad Girls Hockey Wins Sixth-Straight Section Title, Hoping High-Powered Offense Can Carry The Warriors At State

Bemidji Boys Hockey Falls in OT to Moorhead in Section 8AA Quarterfinals

Recently Added

Lakeland Currents - Wounded Heroes

Posted on Mar. 26 2021

Backroads: Tate McLane and Corey Joslyn

Posted on Mar. 25 2021

Lakeland Currents - Post-traumatic stress and Veterans

Posted on Mar. 19 2021

Backroads - David Stoddard

Posted on Mar. 18 2021

Lakeland Currents - The Minnesota DNR Nongame Wildlife Program

Posted on Mar. 12 2021

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.