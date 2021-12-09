Lakeland PBS

Northern Lakes Boys Hockey Looking for Deeper State Tournament Run in 2021

Nick UrsiniDec. 8 2021

Repeat history, but get farther – that is the motto of the Northern Lakes boys hockey team this year.

“It was very special for our program and for our community,” said Head Coach Craig Larson. “But I think these kids now they know they’ve gotten over that hump in playoff hockey, so now they know there is more to come.”

In 2020, the Lightning made it to the state tournament for the first time in program history. Northern Lakes has six seniors this year as well as varsity juniors and sophomores who are hungry for more.

“We want to get back there and play more games,” Larson said.

