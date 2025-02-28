Northern Lakes Boys’ Hockey Bests Alexandria to Head Back to State

Heading into this year’s playoffs, Northern Lakes boys’ hockey had made one state tournament appearance in program history. Last year, they were one win away from a return trip but were stymied by Section 6A power Alexandria.

But this season, the Lightning brought in head coach Mike Randolph, the winningest head coach in Minnesota high school history, to help them take that next step and get back to the X.

On Thursday at the MAC in St. Cloud, top seed Northern Lakes was taking on 2-seed Alexandria in the Section 6A championship. The Lightning beat the Cardinals in both prior meetings this season.

Northern Lakes would hang on in the third to beat Alexandria 4-3 and make it back to the state tournament, which will be their second state appearance ever.