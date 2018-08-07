Northern Heat 13U Baseball Heading To Babe Ruth World Series
The Northern Heat youth baseball program has had a pretty good track record of sending some of its younger divisions to both regionals and the world series. But this year, its 13 and under team made history by being the oldest team to rep Bemidji at the world series.
The team begins play Thursday night at 7 against Mountain View, Arkansas. You can watch all of their games streaming on Facebook.
