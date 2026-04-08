Northern Dreams Gymnastics Breaks Ground on New Facility in Cass Lake

For Northern Dreams Gymnastics, the wait for a home built just for them is over.

Coach Erin Reyes opened the gym and the Blender Bar Cafe in 2017 with her husband and co-owner Michael. They broke ground on a new facility on Wednesday after outgrowing their current space on the corner of 2nd Street and Cedar Avenue in downtown Cass Lake.

The old gym, a former car dealership that was originally a church, has less than 6,000 square ft. of floor space with low ceilings. The new facility will be built on a vacant lot just 400 ft. away across 2nd Street at the corner of Elm Avenue, and will provide a more open floor space with a vaulted ceiling.

Northern Dreams Gymnastics has already saved $38,000 for the new location, but it was announced at Wednesday’s ceremony that they were awarded an additional $48,000 in grant money to assist with the build.

“Having this finally happen has been a journey for my wife. She’s put a lot of work in,” said Michael. “You face a lot of obstacles throughout the years, but now to see it happen and watch her dream come true for all these kids and now seeing the ones that started [with us] eight years ago, nine years ago, to see where they’re at now in gymnastics, has been amazing.”

He added, “To see her dream come true, especially for this town, Cass Lake, to have something more here for kids besides just the basketball, to provide gymnastics for them has been life-changing for a lot of kids.”

This will be the first privately owned and newly constructed business from the ground up in over 20 years in the city of Cass Lake.