Northern Dental Access in Bemidji Receives Award by The National Rural Health Association

Northern Dental Access in Bemidji was recently recognized as one of National Rural Health Association’s 2022 Rural Health Award recipients, out of two-way tie between Healthy Hillsboro in Hillsboro, Ill., and Massachusetts General Hospital Rural Medicine Program in Boston, Mass.

These awards by NRHA are given each year to both people and organizations in the field of rural health that have shown dedication of their time and talent in order to improve the health and well-being of others.

The winners of this award were honored on May 10th-13th during NRHA’s 45th Annual Rural Health Conference that was held in Albuquerque, N.M. Northern Dental Access Center in Bemidji, MN was awarded as this year’s ‘Outstanding Rural Health Organization.’

Northern Dental Access is a nonprofit/community clinic that provides dental care to low-income families across many counties in rural NW MN.

“We’re extremely proud of this year’s winners, particularly because of the extra challenges rural health care providers have faced since the COVID-19 pandemic began,” says NRHA CEO Alan Morgan. “They have each made tremendous strides to advance rural health care, and we’re confident they will continue to help improve the lives of rural Americans.”

