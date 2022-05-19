Lakeland PBS

Northern Dental Access in Bemidji Receives Award by The National Rural Health Association

Emma HudziakMay. 19 2022

Northern Dental Access in Bemidji was recently recognized as one of National Rural Health Association’s 2022 Rural Health Award recipients, out of two-way tie between Healthy Hillsboro in Hillsboro, Ill., and Massachusetts General Hospital Rural Medicine Program in Boston, Mass.

Photo Credit_Northern Dental Access

These awards by NRHA are given each year to both people and organizations in the field of rural health that have shown dedication of their time and talent in order to improve the health and well-being of others.

The winners of this award were honored on May 10th-13th during NRHA’s 45th Annual Rural Health Conference that was held in Albuquerque, N.M. Northern Dental Access Center in Bemidji, MN was awarded as this year’s ‘Outstanding Rural Health Organization.’

Northern Dental Access is a nonprofit/community clinic that provides dental care to low-income families across many counties in rural NW MN.

“We’re extremely proud of this year’s winners, particularly because of the extra challenges rural health care providers have faced since the COVID-19 pandemic began,” says NRHA CEO Alan Morgan. “They have each made tremendous strides to advance rural health care, and we’re confident they will continue to help improve the lives of rural Americans.”

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Emma Hudziak

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.