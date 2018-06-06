Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Northern Bedrock Corps Restores Historic Buildings Across Minnesota

Shirelle Moore
Jun. 5 2018
Leave a Comment

In the Chippewa National Forest near Walker, there’s a group that will be spending their next six months fixing up historic buildings all over the state. That group is called the Northern Bedrock Historic Preservation Corps.

“Our main goal is to get people interested in hands-on preservation trades. So, we’re in the process of working with different project hosts that have historic properties,” says Rolf Hagberg, the executive director of Northern Bedrock.

“Doing this type of work, it’s a very specialty type of crafts work because you’re not just fixing something, you’re fixing it according to a certain standard,” says Northern Bedrock Crew Leader Erika Birnbaum.

This year, there were more than 120 people who applied to work with the corps. This group is a part of a lucky chosen few: all the corps members are between the ages of 18 and 25, and they work eight 10-hour days in a row and camp out on their worksite. After the eight days, they get a six-day break.

When talking about the building the group is currently restoring, the Shingobee Recreation Area, Heritage Program coordinator Sean Dunham says, “A porcupine had taken an interest in some of the siding on the building and had begun chewing on it, and so one of the things they’ve done is repair those planks that were involved in that.”

Mahu Ya, a corps member who lives in St. Paul but is originally from Myanmar, says, “[You get] really good experience like construction work and painting right here.”

Another thing the corps members get out of the work is learning how to work as a team member, and with that, friendships are formed.

Qwa La, a corps member who also lives in St. Paul but is originally from Myanmar, says, “For me, this is the first year, so I’m really excited to join with groups and the crew.”

Last year’s corps group did more than 18,000 hours worth of service, and this year’s group is setting that number as their own personal bar. Corps members say the work they’re doing is something they can be proud of while looking towards their last day of work in October.

“A lot of the corps members had never used hand tools before. They’d never done any saw work and to see them learn that throughout the process for the past couple of days has been awesome,” says Bedrock Crew Leader Haven Epstein.

After the project at Shingobee, one of the of the corps groups will head down to Minneapolis to restore a cemetery.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Construction To Begin Soon On Red Lake Retail Center

YouthBuild Completes Home In Bemidji

Bemidji City Council Votes To Not Move Carnegie Library Building

Community Invited To Highway 92 Construction Meeting In Bagley

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Lisa Jordan said

Thank you so much for highlighting the amazing VanGogh fiber art exhibit. We're... Read More

Todd said

I have the answer pump air underneath of the bog make it somewhat buoyant... Read More

LK Rock said

Thank you for informing the public about this. It has been on my mind for a lon... Read More

David Eischens said

I was issued a citation today for fishing with out a State permit, but as a enro... Read More

Latest Story

Minnesota Amazon Workers Seek Better Workplace Conditions

A group of East African employees is asking retail giant Amazon to improve working conditions at an eastern Minnesota warehouse. Employees at the
Posted on Jun. 5 2018

Latest Stories

Minnesota Amazon Workers Seek Better Workplace Conditions

Posted on Jun. 5 2018

Northwoods Adventure: Legacy Amendment Celebrates Ten Years

Posted on Jun. 5 2018

Local Financial Agency Warns of Medicare Scams in Brainerd Lakes

Posted on Jun. 5 2018

Phone Scam Targets Beltrami Area Utility Customers

Posted on Jun. 5 2018

Candidates Work to Beat Filing Deadline

Posted on Jun. 5 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.