Northeastern Minnesota Thanks Essential Workers with Project Blue Light

Betsy Melin — Jan. 21 2021

Northeastern Minnesota plans to take next week to thank essential workers for their service during the pandemic in a special way. Public health staff have organized an initiative called project blue light. 

From January 24th to the 31st across the region they plan to light up landmarks businesses and even front porches with the color blue as an homage to front line workers. They are also asking that businesses and schools encourage everyone to dress up in blue to show appreciation for those who have quietly helped during the pandemic.
They have also created the online hashtag for thank you messages and photos. It can be found at #thankyouwithblue

