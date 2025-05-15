Northeast MN Wildfires, at 0% Containment, Burn 34,000 Acres

Firefighters have achieved zero containment on three wildfires in northeastern Minnesota that have burned closed to 34,000 acres and at least 144 structures.

Hundreds of firefighters have been battling the blazes from the ground and from the air in an attempt to get the fires under control and to save buildings.

“We want to thank all of our public safety responders. Our communities have been overwhelming and providing support for them with water and food. And actually, it’s kind of overwhelming how much people have given the help really will need to come down the road for the people that have lost their homes. So keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”

As of Wednesday afternoon:

The Camp House fire near Brimson had burned close to 15,000 acres, 140 structures, and was 0% contained.

The Jenkins Creek fire southeast of Hoyt Lakes had burned close to 21,000 acres, one structure, and was 0% contained.

The Munger Shaw-Three Lakes Road fire east of Canyon had burned 1,700 acres and was also 0% contained.

Fire officials hope rain that is forecast for the next two days can help them make better progress in stopping the fires.