Lakeland PBS

North Saint Paul Woman Seriously Injured Following ATV Crash

Betsy Melin — May. 31 2021

Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 3:23 PM, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an ATV crash with injuries on the Sno-Way 1 Trail in Moose Lake Township, south of Spider Lake according to Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch.

Deputies responded and located the crash scene and learned that an adult female, age 40 of North St. Paul MN, was operating a 2008 Honda ATV when it left the roadway, striking trees and causing the operator to be ejected from the machine.

Medical treatment was initiated on scene and the female was transported by helicopter to North Memorial Medical Center with serious injuries. Assisting at the scene were Pequot Lakes Fire Department, MN State Patrol, North Memorial Ambulance, and Air Care.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Bemidji Woman Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash

Two Cass County Crashes Over the Weekend Result in Injuries

No One Injured in Single-Car Rollover in Stearns County

Two Injured In Head-On Collision In Hubbard County, Suspected Meth-Related Crash

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.