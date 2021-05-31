North Saint Paul Woman Seriously Injured Following ATV Crash

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 3:23 PM, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an ATV crash with injuries on the Sno-Way 1 Trail in Moose Lake Township, south of Spider Lake according to Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch.

Deputies responded and located the crash scene and learned that an adult female, age 40 of North St. Paul MN, was operating a 2008 Honda ATV when it left the roadway, striking trees and causing the operator to be ejected from the machine.

Medical treatment was initiated on scene and the female was transported by helicopter to North Memorial Medical Center with serious injuries. Assisting at the scene were Pequot Lakes Fire Department, MN State Patrol, North Memorial Ambulance, and Air Care.

