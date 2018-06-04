Lakeland PBS
North Long Lake Association To Hold Boat Safety Training Class

Sarah Winkelmann
Jun. 4 2018
The North Long Lake Association is teaming up with the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office to hold a free boat safety training class to local youth. Anyone ages 12-17 is welcome to attend the event for free on June 20, 2018.

The group will meet at the Northern Cowboy at 9 a.m. for classroom instruction and written test before heading out to the water for behind the wheel training. Participants will be provided with a life jacket. The training course is expected to last until 2 p.m.

To attend you must be per-registered by contacting Bill Schmidt at (612) 309-6361.

