North Dakota Man Believed to Have Drowned in Cass Lake

Originally published August 10, 2025; updated August 11, 2025 with the on-air version of this story.

A North Dakota man is believed to have drowned in Cass Lake on Saturday.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says on August 10 at around 5:50 p.m., their office received reports of a person in the waters of Cass Lake who was not resurfacing. Law enforcement and rescue agencies responded to the lake and began searching the area.

Through an investigation, they learned that a 41-year-old man from Grafton, North Dakota exited a pontoon into Cass Lake to work on a boat motor problem and didn’t resurface. Juveniles on the boat attempted to throw the victim a life jacket. The boat began to drift in high winds and was later intercepted by other boaters on the lake.

At around 7:51 p.m., the victim was found in the water and recovered. He was not wearing a life vest at the time of the incident.

An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the incident remains under investigation. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of family members.