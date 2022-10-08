Lakeland PBS

North Country Trail Association Holds Annual Conference in Walker

Mary BalstadOct. 8 2022

Education, entertainment, and the environment were at the center of the annual North Country Trail Association conference in Walker this year.

With over 200 participants joining in workshops and on the hiking trails, members took part in the five-day celebration of this nationally recognized landmark.

It’s a trail that spans more than 4,800 miles and across eight states. There is also one club that dedicates their time and effort toward this National Scenic Trail. Every year, they hold a conference in one of the states the North Country Trail passes through, and this year’s gathering was in Walker, Minnesota.

The members of the North Country Trail Association join not just for the hiking opportunities and beautiful views, but also for the chance to maintain the trail and preserve it for future hikers.

Through the workshops and outdoor hikes, the members of the North Country Trail Association continue to develop, maintain, protect and promote the national scenic trail.

The annual conference will hold more events this weekend, with a special guest speaker on Saturday. More information on the North Country Trail Association can be found on their website.

By — Mary Balstad

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

