North Country Park’s Natural Playground Officially Open in Bemidji

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday afternoon, with guests such as Mayor Jorge Prince and members from the Bemidji Parks and Recreation department, to officially open the natural playground at Bemidji’s North Country Park.

“This playground features native plants and flowers, butterfly houses, insect hotels, a sand and water area with water channel and pumps, fort building stations, play kitchen and lab, a whale drum, and other fun features,” said Prince. “The best part of all? Most [of it] made entirely of natural elements.”

Compared to other playgrounds that may include swings or a slide, the space is intended to connect children with nature.

Phase two of the project will include “The Fallen Timbers” area which includes log stoppers, a play hill, and more.

