Lakeland PBS

North Country Park Fire in Bemidji Considered Accidental

Betsy Melin — Aug. 11 2021

More details are now available on the North Country Park Fire on Tuesday in Bemidji.

According to the Bemidji Fire Department, the blaze was believed to be a 2-acre fire that was moving east due to wind conditions. The extreme fire conditions and the proximity of the fire meant air resources were immediately requested from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

The first report of smoke was at 2:03 PM from the wooded area north/west of North Country Park. Bemidji fire units were met on scene by Bemidji police officers and Minnesota DNR fire units.

Bemidji firefighters and DNR firefighters were at the scene for five hours with 20 firefighters and 10 pieces of equipment. No evacuations were ordered. There was one firefighter injury reported.

The fire is still currently under investigation, but is considered accidental in nature and related to a homeless camp in the wooded area.

The Bemidji Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the DNR, Bemidji Police Department, and Bemidji Ambulance Service.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Tech Drive Tuesday Held at Affinity Plus in Bemidji

Northwoods Adventure: DNR Offering Ways to Earn Firearms Safety Certification

Bemidji Adds Exceptions to Non-Essential Water Usage Ban

Firefighters Respond to Fire Near Sanford Bemidji Hospital

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.