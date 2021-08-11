North Country Park Fire Considered Accidental

Click to print (Opens in new window)

More details are now available on the North Country Park Fire on Tuesday in Bemidji. According to the Bemidji Fire Department, the blaze was believed to be a 2- acre fire. It was moving East due to wind conditions. The extreme fire conditions and the proximity of the fire meant air resources were immediately requested from the MN DNR.

The first report of smoke was at 2:03 pm, from the wooded area North/West of North Country Park. Bemidji Fire units were met on scene by Bemidji Police Officers and Minnesota DNR Fire Units.

Bemidji Firefighters and MN DNR Firefighters were at the scene for five hours with 20 firefighters and 10 pieces of equipment. No evacuations were ordered.

There was one Firefighter injury reported.

The fire is still currently under investigation, but is considered accidental in nature and related to a homeless camp in the wooded area.

Bemidji Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Bemidji Police Department, and Bemidji Ambulance Service.

