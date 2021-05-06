North Country Food Bank Partners With Bemidji Groups for Food Box Distribution

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Residents in Bemidji and surrounding areas will have the opportunity to pick up free food through a food box distribution event next week.

Since last July, North Country Food Bank, in partnership with the Bemidji United Way and the Sanford Center, has been providing free food boxes as a way to help those in the community. The food bank is preparing to distribute about 500 to 700 boxes.

The free food box pickup will take place Monday, May 10 from 9 to 11 AM (or until all food is distributed). The event will take place in the Sanford Center parking lot, and no requirement is needed for families or individuals to receive a food box.

