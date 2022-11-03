North Country Food Bank Hosts Free Food Pick-Up in Bemidji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

On Monday, Bemidji’s Sanford Center saw several cars and United Way of Bemidji Area volunteers gathered for North Country Food Bank’s Food Pick Up, which provided free groceries to individuals in need.

“We bring enough food to Bemidji for probably between four to six hundred families is usually what we anticipate serving,” explained North Country Food Bank executive director Susie Boelter.

The event was made possible through a collaboration between North Country Food Bank, the Bemidji United Way, and the Sanford Center.

“We couldn’t do it without our partners in the community, so we’re very thankful for that,” said Boelter. “It’s a big deal to set up and serve this many people in under two hours.”

At its core, this event was meant to provide a sense of security to those in need, one bag or box of food at a time.

“We’re at this time where people need a lot more help and they just need to get by,” said Boelter, “and this is just one way where we can help them out.”

“It’s a really quick way to get a car full of food and to feed your family,” explained United Way of Bemidji Area volunteer Sarah Karvakko, “It’s just great that our community is able to offer this kind of service.”

For more information about the North Country Food Bank, you can visit their website linked here.

