Lakeland PBS

Breaking News
Fire at Ridgeway Apartment Building in Bemidji

North Country Food Bank Hosts Free Food Pick-Up in Bemidji

Justin OthoudtNov. 3 2022

On Monday, Bemidji’s Sanford Center saw several cars and United Way of Bemidji Area volunteers gathered for North Country Food Bank’s Food Pick Up, which provided free groceries to individuals in need.

“We bring enough food to Bemidji for probably between four to six hundred families is usually what we anticipate serving,” explained North Country Food Bank executive director Susie Boelter.

The event was made possible through a collaboration between North Country Food Bank, the Bemidji United Way, and the Sanford Center.

“We couldn’t do it without our partners in the community, so we’re very thankful for that,” said Boelter. “It’s a big deal to set up and serve this many people in under two hours.”

At its core, this event was meant to provide a sense of security to those in need, one bag or box of food at a time.

“We’re at this time where people need a lot more help and they just need to get by,” said Boelter, “and this is just one way where we can help them out.”

“It’s a really quick way to get a car full of food and to feed your family,” explained United Way of Bemidji Area volunteer Sarah Karvakko, “It’s just great that our community is able to offer this kind of service.”

For more information about the North Country Food Bank, you can visit their website linked here.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Justin Othoudt

Related Posts

Fire at Ridgeway Apartment Building in Bemidji

Bemidji Police Asking for Help in Locating Missing Girls

Shared Care for Leech Lake Tribal Lands, Chippewa National Forest Emphasized at Event

Apple Blossom Village School in Bemidji Hosts Halloween Fundraiser for Outdoor Classrooms

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.