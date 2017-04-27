North- Central Frost Zone Load Restrictions End Date Announced

Monday May 1 will mark the end for spring load restrictions in the north-central frost zone.

Spring Load Restrictions have already ended in the southeast, south, metro and central frost zones.

Spring Load Restrictions are still in effect in the NORTH FROST ZONE.

Road Restriction maps indicating the locations of weight restricted routes and those state highways open to maximum ten-ton axle weights are listed on the MnDOT Seasonal Load Limits website at http://dotapp7.dot.state.mn.us/research/seasonal_load_limits/sllindex.asp. Click on “Spring Load Restrictions.” Also available is a text list of the restricted segments along with exceptions to the map.

Permits for over 80,000 lb Gross Vehicle Weight will continue and new permits will be issued if all axle and group weights are legal.

Up to full-summer overweight permits can be issued during the Spring Load Restriction period only on interstate through movements.

Middle-range overweight permits become available within each frost zone when Spring Load Restrictions are lifted.

Full-summer overweight permits become available within each frost zone starting two to three weeks after Spring Load Restrictions are lifted.