North Central Football Falls to W-A-O in Thrilling Section Championship Game

North Central fought until the very last second, but came up just short as Warren-Alvarado-Oslo won the Section 8-9 Man championship game 14-12. Watch highlights of the thrilling matchup that went right down to the wire and hear from Stars co-head coach Dave Westerman.
By — AJ Feldman
