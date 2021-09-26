North Carolina Woman Riding in All 50 States in Quest to Defeat ALS

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A North Carolina woman isn’t letting her debilitating disease slow her down.

Andrea Lytle Peet, after being diagnosed with ALS in 2014, is looking to complete marathons in all 50 states to raise awareness. Her most recent marathon was in North Dakota.

Peet’s next race is in Massachusetts at Martha’s Vineyard. For more information on her journey and to donate, you can visit teamdrea.org.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today