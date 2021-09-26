Lakeland PBS

North Carolina Woman Riding in All 50 States in Quest to Defeat ALS

Lakeland News — Sep. 26 2021

A North Carolina woman isn’t letting her debilitating disease slow her down.

Andrea Lytle Peet, after being diagnosed with ALS in 2014, is looking to complete marathons in all 50 states to raise awareness. Her most recent marathon was in North Dakota.

Peet’s next race is in Massachusetts at Martha’s Vineyard. For more information on her journey and to donate, you can visit teamdrea.org.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

