Nordic Whitecaps Win 3rd Straight Sprint Cup at Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival
2023 Dondelinger GM Spring Cup Top 5 Finishes:
- 1. Nordic Whitecaps (Bemidji High School Nordic Ski Team) – 1:02.79
- 2. The Need for Giga-Speed (Paul Bunyan Communications) – 1:03.21
- 3. Paddle For Paul!! (Paul’s Muscle Mecca) – 1:04.04
- 4. Giga Paddlers (Paul Bunyan Communications) – 1:04.80
- 5. Pain Relieve Oars (Choice Therapy) – 1:05.93
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.