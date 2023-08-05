Lakeland PBS

Nordic Whitecaps Win 3rd Straight Sprint Cup at Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival

Lakeland News — Aug. 4 2023

2023 Dondelinger GM Spring Cup Top 5 Finishes:

  • 1. Nordic Whitecaps (Bemidji High School Nordic Ski Team) – 1:02.79
  • 2. The Need for Giga-Speed (Paul Bunyan Communications) – 1:03.21
  • 3. Paddle For Paul!! (Paul’s Muscle Mecca) – 1:04.04
  • 4. Giga Paddlers (Paul Bunyan Communications) – 1:04.80
  • 5. Pain Relieve Oars (Choice Therapy) – 1:05.93

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

