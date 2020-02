Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The 2020 Nordic Ski meet will be taking place this Thursday, February 13th, at Giant Ridge in Biwabik.

The Girls 5k will kick off the meet at 10 a.m, followed by the Boys 5k Freestyle at 11:15 a.m.

Admission is free and you can follow all of the meet’s action on the League’s Facebook page and on Twitter at @MSHSL and @MSHSLJohn.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today