Lakeland PBS

Non-Profit Seeking Approval for Supportive Housing Project in Brainerd

Lakeland News — Jan. 21 2022

A supportive housing development could be coming to Brainerd.

A non-profit called My Neighbor to Love Coalition is looking to get approval from the city to create a new community center as well as new housing. The group is aiming to create safe and affordable housing options for individuals or families who are disabled, homeless, or recovering from an addiction. The idea is to create a warm neighborhood feel to encourage community living.

Vicky Kinney, founder of the coalition, spoke to the Brainerd Planning Commission on Wednesday to approve the development, which would sit between James Street and Riverside Drive, bordered by 4th and 2nd Street.

What’s unique about the development is that the homes are actually considered tiny homes. What are being called cottages will come in around just under 400 square feet. The developments would be gated, and all properties fenced, except for the community center, which would be open to the public.

Supportive housing developments are in different states, but Kinney and her non-profit are looking to be the first supportive housing development in Minnesota.

By — Lakeland News

