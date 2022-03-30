Lakeland PBS

Non-Lethal Vehicle Rollover Occurs Near Clearwater County

Mary BalstadMar. 30 2022

The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call this morning about a vehicle rollover. A Ford F350 traveling eastbound on Highway 200 slid on the icy roads, lost control and rolled into a ditch. The driver, a 62-year-old male, wore his seatbelt and came out of the accident with non-life threatening injuries. He is currently being treated at Sanford Medical Center in Bagley.

Other agencies involved in responding to and assisting in recovering the victim were the Bagley Fire Department and Sanford Health of Bagley Emergency Medical Services (EMS). The report does not include any other accident victims or personnel deployed.

By — Mary Balstad

