Non-Fatal Vehicle Rollover Occurs In Clearwater County

The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call this morning about a vehicle rollover. A Ford F350 traveling eastbound on Highway 200 slid on the icy roads, lost control and rolled into a ditch. The driver, a 62-year-old male, survived with non-life threatening injuries. He wore his seatbelt at the time of the rollover. He is currently being treated at Sanford Medical Center in Bagley.

Other agencies involved in responding to and assisting in recovering the victim were the Bagley Fire Department and Sanford Health of Bagley Emergency Medical Services (EMS). The report does not include any other accident victims or personnel deployed.

