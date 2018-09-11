Nominations Sought for Brainerd Distinguished Service Awards

Brainerd Community Action, in partnership with the Brainerd Jaycees, are accepting nominations until September 21st, for the following Distinguished Service Awards:

• Outstanding Nonprofit of the Year

• Outstanding Youth Volunteer of the Year

• Outstanding Citizen of the Year

Criteria for Nonprofit of the Year criteria are as follows:

• Demonstration of a positive impact on the region/improve overall quality of life for the community

• Demonstration of Community/Nonprofit Partnership

• Active involvement by director, staff, board members, volunteers, constituents, and other stakeholders in delivering

excellent service/product

• Effective fundraising and resource development

• Solid Financial management

• Unique use of financial resources to strengthen organization

• Effective use of Social Media and IT for communication of product/services

Typical characteristics of a successful non-profit include a pro-active Board of Directors, dedicated staff, and unwavering support from community partners. In order to recognize a stand out nonprofit with these characteristics, this impressive award is presented to an organization that display amazing leadership, integrity, and management skills required for success.

Criteria for Outstanding Youth Volunteer of the Year are as follows:

• The award is to be given to a living person

• Candidates should be 18 years or younger.

• The nominee will have volunteered services that are above and beyond normal youth pursuits

• The services performed have contributed to the welfare of the community

• The services were performed for an extended period of time

Recognizing the youth of the community typically ages 13-18 who make a difference in the community through volunteerism and service work. Open to anyone in the Brainerd Lakes Area who exemplify the ideal of service to humanity.

Criteria for Citizen of the Year are as follows:

• The award is to be given to a living person

• The nominee will have volunteered services that are above and beyond normal employment or business pursuits

• The services performed have contributed to the welfare of the community

• The services were performed for an extended period of time

Letters of nomination should include:

• The nominee’s occupation

• Details of volunteer work and length of service

• Office held in organizations

• Impact of the nominee’s contributions to the lakes area

• Letters of support from organizations that have benefited from their services.

• Letters should be no longer that 4 pages.

Letters of nomination should be submitted by September 21, 2018. Please send to:

Brainerd Community Action

c/o Distinguished Service Awards (DSA)

213 S. 5th Street

Brainerd, MN

A Distinguished Service Awards banquet, hosted by Brainerd Jaycees and Brainerd Community Action will be held:

October 25, 2018

NP Center | 210 Blacksmith Circle, Brainerd, MN

6:30 pm – Social

7 pm – Dinner & Program

The following predetermined categories will also be recognized at the Distinguished Service Awards Banquet:

• Outstanding Agribusiness Person of the Year – Selected by Agricultural Groups

• Outstanding Child Care Provider of the Year – Selected by Crow Wing County Licensed Family Daycare Assoc.

• Outstanding Educator of the Year – Selected by Education Minnesota – Brainerd

• Outstanding Senior Volunteer of the Year – Selected by The Center

• Outstanding Community Service Provider of the Year – Category includes Police, Fire, EMTs etc. – Selected by the

Brainerd Jaycees

• Outstanding Youth Citizen of the Year – Selected by the Brainerd Jaycees