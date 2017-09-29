Nominations Open For 2018 Minnesota Teacher of The Year

Anyone throughout the state of Minnesota can now nominate a unique educator for Minnesota Teacher of the Year.

Eligible nominees must meet the following criteria:

· Teach in a public or nonpublic Pre-K through 12th-grade school, working at least 50 percent of the time directly with students.

· Hold a bachelor’s degree and a Minnesota teaching license.

· Have completed three years of teaching by the nomination deadline.

· Intend to teach during the 2018-19 school year.

Nomination forms can be found online at www.educationminnesota.org starting today through Nov.15.

A ceremony will be held on May 6, 2018 at the Radisson Blu Mall of America where the winner will be announced. The Minnesota Teacher of the Year also becomes Minnesota’s candidate for National Teacher of the Year. The state program has seen success in the past, ranking second in the nation behind California with four National Teachers of the Year.