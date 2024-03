Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Sunday, March 24th at 8:00pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Helena Bonham Carter stars in Nolly. Nolly reveals the story of Noele “Nolly” Gordon, one of the most famous faces on British TV in the 1960s and 70s, whose unceremonious firing from her hit show at the height of her career was front-page news.