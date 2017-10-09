DONATE

Nolan To Face Democratic Challenger In 2018

Clayton Castle
Oct. 9 2017
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Rep. Rick Nolan will face a challenge from a fellow Democrat for his northeastern Minnesota congressional district in 2018.

Former FBI counterterrorism analyst Leah Phifer announced a bid for the DFL nomination over the weekend. Phifer had been weighing a run in the 8th Congressional District over the summer.

Phifer, 33, was born in the district and currently lives in Isanti. She notes that the Democratic party in the region is hurting, especially after the 2016 election.

President Donald Trump solidly captured the Iron Range district but Nolan held on to win a third term. The battleground district has been among the most expensive races in the country for several years.

Republican challenger Pete Stauber is already in the race.

Clayton Castle
Clayton Castle
ccastle@lptv.org

