Nolan Bill Would Force Complete Of PolyMet Mine Land Swap

Jul. 3 2017
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — U.S. Rep. Rick Nolan has introduced a bill to force completion of a land swap needed for the proposed PolyMet copper-nickel mine in northeastern Minnesota.

PolyMet is welcoming the move, saying the transaction hasn’t been moving forward as fast as it could. But it’s being criticized by environmental groups, which say the deal undervalues the land and cheats taxpayers.

The U.S. Forest Service approved the land exchange in January. PolyMet would get nearly 6,700 acres of land it needs in the Superior National Forest in return for about the same amount of private land that would be added to the national forest.

Environmentalists have filed four lawsuits to block the land exchange. They allege the deal undervalues the land and violates federal laws on land transfers and endangered species.

