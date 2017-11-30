DONATE

No Winterfest In Bemidji This Year

Nathan Green
Nov. 30 2017
Winterfest on Lake Bemidji will not take place this year.

Lakeland News has learned that the Bemidji Chamber of Commerce has decided to put the event on a one-year hiatus with the plan to return in 2019. With a new permitting process in place this year, organizers were worried about not having time to organize and plan a well-orchestrated festival.

Winterfest is an annual winter event on Lake Bemidji that has included curling, an ice fishing tournament, pond hockey, the BRRRmidji Plunge, and many other events and music.

