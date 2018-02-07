No Vehicle Restrictions Expected For This Year’s Eelpout Festival

Organizers of the 39th Annual International Eelpout Festival say no vehicle restrictions are anticipated for this year’s event, which takes place February 22nd through the 25th on Leech Lake in Walker.

Festival goers have dealt with vehicle restrictions for the past two years due to unseasonably warm temperatures. After meeting with the Cass County Sheriff’s Department, Eelpout Festival organizers announced this morning that there are no anticipated driving restrictions in place for Walker Bay.

The world-famous festival draws more than 10,000 folks to Walker each year. Because of the expected number of participants, organizers are requiring ice houses, campers, and other various encampment structures to be set a minimum of 15 feet apart from each other.

Both the Sheriff’s Department and festival organizers will continue to monitor ice conditions and update the public as needed.