No Travel Advisory For Central & Northwestern Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has expanded a no travel advisory in northwestern Minnesota and central Minnesota due to low visibility and dangerous driving conditions. High winds and blowing snow are causing whiteout conditions.

Snowplows will continue to operate, but motorists are advised not to travel until conditions improve.

“We’re seeing dozens of cars in the ditch or involved in crashes this morning and early afternoon, including one crash where a snowplow was rear-ended near Pease,” said Domingo Aguilar, maintenance operations superintendent. “We’re asking those who can delay travel to do so, and those who must travel to simply slow down, and work together to ensure emergency workers and everyone on the road get to their destination safely.”

The advisory includes Stearns, Todd, Morrison, Wright, Benton, Sherburne, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Crow Wing, Wadena counties and surrounding areas.

The expanded no travel advisory includes all northwestern Minnesota highways located west of, but not including Highway 59. It applies to the following locations:

Hwy 1- Thief River Falls to Oslo

Hwy 2- Crookston to East Grand Forks

Hwy 9- Crookston to Borup

Hwy 11- Karlstad to Robbin

Hwy 32- Thief River Falls to Syre

Hwy 75- Canadian border to Perley

Hwy 92- Brooks to Hwy 32

Hwy 102- Crookston to Fertile

Hwy 175- North Dakota Border to Hwy 59

Hwy 200- Hwy 9 to Hwy 75

Hwy 220- Robbin to Climax

For tips on safe winter driving, go to www.mndot.gov/workzone/winter.html.