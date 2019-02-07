Lakeland PBS
No Travel Advisory For Central & Northwestern Minnesota

Shirelle Moore
Feb. 7 2019
The Minnesota Department of Transportation has expanded a no travel advisory in northwestern Minnesota and central Minnesota due to low visibility and dangerous driving conditions. High winds and blowing snow are causing whiteout conditions.

Snowplows will continue to operate, but motorists are advised not to travel until conditions improve.

“We’re seeing dozens of cars in the ditch or involved in crashes this morning and early afternoon, including one crash where a snowplow was rear-ended near Pease,” said Domingo Aguilar, maintenance operations superintendent. “We’re asking those who can delay travel to do so, and those who must travel to simply slow down, and work together to ensure emergency workers and everyone on the road get to their destination safely.”

The advisory includes Stearns, Todd, Morrison, Wright, Benton, Sherburne, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Crow Wing, Wadena counties and surrounding areas.

The expanded no travel advisory includes all northwestern Minnesota highways located west of, but not including Highway 59. It applies to the following locations:

  • Hwy 1- Thief River Falls to Oslo
  • Hwy 2- Crookston to East Grand Forks
  • Hwy 9- Crookston to Borup
  • Hwy 11- Karlstad to Robbin
  • Hwy 32- Thief River Falls to Syre
  • Hwy 75- Canadian border to Perley
  • Hwy 92- Brooks to Hwy 32
  • Hwy 102- Crookston to Fertile
  • Hwy 175- North Dakota Border to Hwy 59
  • Hwy 200- Hwy 9 to Hwy 75
  • Hwy 220- Robbin to Climax

For tips on safe winter driving, go to www.mndot.gov/workzone/winter.html.

