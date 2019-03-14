Lakeland PBS
No Travel Advisory Expanded in Northwestern Minnesota

Mar. 14 2019

Due to reduced visibility from blowing and drifting snow the Minnesota Department of Transportation has expanded the no travel advisory in northwestern Minnesota.

According to MnDOT no travel is advised on US Highway 2 from Crookston to the North Dakota border. The no travel advisory also includes Highway 220 from Highway 2 to Climax and Highway 75 from Crookston to Shelly, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Snowplows will continue to operate, but motorists are advised not to travel until conditions improve.

For tips on safe winter driving, go to www.mndot.gov/workzone/winter.html.

 

 

 

Malaak Khattab

