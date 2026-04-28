Apr 28, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

No Serious Injuries After Ambulance Crashes Into Moose Near Ely

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Credit: Ely Area Ambulance Service

An ambulance carrying a patient to a Duluth hospital collided with a moose near Ely on Monday night.

According to a press release from Ely Area Ambulance Service, the driver hit the cow moose at around 45 mph, which hurled the moose into the windshield. The ambulance then went off the road into a deep ditch.

Ely Area Ambulance Service officials say the driver is an emergency vehicle operator course (EVOC) trainer with 25 years of experience and was able to prevent the ambulance from rolling over as it descended six feet into the ditch. Emergency responders arrived on the scene and extracted the patient with a backboard out of the ditch.

Officials say there were no reports of serious injuries to crew or the patient.

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