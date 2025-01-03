Jan 3, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

No Regular Mail Delivery Jan. 9, Day of Observance for President Carter

Thursday, January 9th has now been declared a National Day of Observance to honor the death of Jimmy Carter, the 39th President of the United States. Because of this, the United States Postal Service will suspend regular mail deliveries, retail services, and administrative office activity on that day.

The USPS will continue to accept and process volume dropped by commercial mailers at mail processing facilities. There will be limited package service on January 9th to ensure the organization does not experience any impacts to its package delivery operations that may negatively affect customers or business partners.

Regular operations will resume on Friday, January 10th.

