Minnesotans with an all-terrain vehicle registered for agricultural use can ride the state’s public ATV trails on June 8 and 9 without paying the registration fee.

Out-of-state riders can explore Minnesota’s ATV trails that weekend as well without the need for a nonresident ATV trail pass.

The annual “No Registration Weekend” gives riders access to more than 3,000 miles of state forest and Grant-In-Aid trails. The event falls on the second weekend of June each year.

All other state and local laws and regulations remain in place during the weekend.

Trail maps, updates on trail conditions, and more can be found on the DNR website.