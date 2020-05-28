No One Injured in House Fire East of Bemidji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A fire at a house east of Bemidji has displaced the family who lives there for the evening. No one was injured in the blaze.

The fire was reported on Cherry Lane near Power Dam Road around 6:45 Wednesday evening. The home was occupied when the fire started, but the people inside were able to get out safely. Around 20 Bemidji firefighters were on the scene and battled to contain the blaze.

Bemidji Fire chief Dave Hoefer says when they arrived, there was a heavy fire in the attic area of the home. He says it appears the fire started on the exterior and made its way into the attic.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The attic suffered extensive fire damage, as did the garage. The house suffered some smoke and water damage.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today