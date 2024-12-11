Dec 11, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

No One Injured in Fire at Menahga Manufacturing Business

No one was injured in a fire at a business in Menahga on Tuesday.

In a press release, the Menahga Police Department says that the fire at Noffsinger North Manufacturing was reported around 4:30 p.m. When emergency workers arrived on the scene they observed black smoke coming from a garage-style door, with visible flames through an exhaust vent.

Employees at the scene confirmed all occupants had exited safely. Preliminary investigation determined the fire originated in the paint room of the facility. Fire departments from Menahga, Sebeka, and Park Rapids successfully contained and extinguished the fire, limiting damage to thoe paint room.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and remains under investigation.

